By Trend

The strongest senior and junior gymnasts of Europe will join the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling to be held in Baku on April 12-15.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 federations are expected to join the Championships, the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) reported.

UEG has highlighted gymnasts, whom the gymnastics fans need to watch closely during the competition.

Individual Trampoline:

Defending European and reigning Olympic Champion Uladzislau Hancharou and his wife Hanna Hancharova will be among the ones to beat in Baku. They will face tough competition from Russia that is sending a star-studded team including Vice-European Champion Dmitriy Ushakov, Mikhail Melnik and defending women’s European Champion Yana Pavlova.

Great Britain can count on the experience of Kat Driscoll, who is competing in an impressive 8th senior Europeans, Luke Strong, Nathan Bailey and Izzy Songhurst. France’s Sébastien Martiny and Allan Morante, fresh off victory at the Dutch Open, aim for the final as does Azerbaijan’s Ilya Grishunin. In the women’s competition, fans look for to seeing the experienced Olympians Portugal’s Ana Rente, Ukraine’s Natalia Moskvina and Georgia’s Luba Golovina.

Synchronized Trampoline:

World Champions Aleh Rabtsau and Uladzislau Hancharou will look to take the European gold as well. The 2015 World bronze medalists Sébastien Martiny and Allan Morante will be one of the main challengers, together with Russia’s dynamic duo Andrey Yudin and Dmitriy Ushakov, Portugal’s Diogo Abreu and Diogo Ganchinho.

Last year’s World Games silver medalist Mykola Prostorov of Ukraine is partnering with Artem Savchenko in Baku. Competition will be tight on the women’s side as well. Defending European Champions Marine Jurbert and Léa Labrousse (FRA) will be present, as will silver medalist Susana Kochesok (RUS) who will partner with Yana Pavlova, and bronze medalists Ana Rente and Beatriz Martins (POR). And there’s the duo Hanna Hancharova - Maria Makharynskaya to take into consideration too.

Double Mini-Trampoline:

The ultimate star in DMT is of course Russia’s Mikhail Zalomin. The multiple European and World Champion also won the World Games last year and is looking to defend his title. Few gymnasts can rival Zalomin’s technique and difficult. His biggest rival? His teammate Aleksander Odintsov and Spain’s daredevil Daniel Perez. Sweden’s Lina Sjoeberg won the European title two years ago in Valladolid (ESP). Her insane difficulty has broken many records and she doesn’t plan to stop yet! Her competition will mainly come from Great Britain’s Kirsty Way and Russia’s Polina Troianova.

Tumbling

Azerbaijan’s high hopes are set on Mikhail Malkin, the 2017 Age Group World Champion. Simply to reach the final will be a challenge in this strong field that also features 2016 junior Champion Rasmus Steffensen and Danish teammate Anders Wesch, Great Britain’s Greg Townley, Elliott Browne, Kallum Mulhall and Kristof Willerton and Russians Aleksandr Lisitsyn, Maksim Shlyakin, Grigory Noskov and Vadim Afanasev.

Anna Korobeynikova, who took her first World title with the Russian team, aims to defend her European title in Baku. Also going for the medals are Belgium’s Tachina Peeters, France’s Marie Deloge, British ladies Lucie Colebeck and Rachel Davies and Russia’s Viktoria Danilenko.

In the first two days of the competition, qualifications will be held for all types of the events both among junior and seniors, as well as the finals among the teams.

On April 14, gymnasts (junior and senior) will perform in qualification both in individual and synchronous events.

On the last day of the competitions, medalists will be known in all four types of the gymnastics events (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline, and Tumbling).

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.

