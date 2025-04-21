Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

21 April 2025 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday, ending an often turbulent reign marked by division and tension as he sought to overhaul the hidebound institution, Azernews reports via Reuters.

He was 88, and had suffered various ailments in his 12 year papacy.

No further information has been disclosed.