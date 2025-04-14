EU, Mauritius Set to Finalize Economic Partnership Agreement by 2025

14 April 2025 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The European Union (EU) has expressed its intention to expand multilateral cooperation with the island nation of Mauritius, located in East Africa, Azernews reports.

This announcement was made by the EU Ambassador to Mauritius, Oskar Benedikt, during the first-ever EU–Mauritius Partnership Dialogue.

“We are committed to strengthening our cooperation, particularly in key areas such as democracy, finance, climate change, the preservation of Mauritius’ natural resources, as well as the development of the blue and circular economy, trade, and investment. Additionally, we are ready to work together in the fields of innovation, education, and academic exchange — including through university partnerships — to help integrate Mauritius into international research and innovation networks,” the European diplomat emphasized.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to intensify efforts to conclude negotiations on a Deep and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (DCEPA) by 2025.

"Mauritius acknowledged the progress made and called for greater flexibility in the path toward signing what could become the EU’s first modern and comprehensive free trade agreement with sub-Saharan Africa," the EU stated in its official summary of the dialogue.

In addition, Mauritius reaffirmed its support for granting the African Union permanent membership in the G20, and emphasized the need for a more active dialogue with the EU on global financial governance and the long-discussed reform of the United Nations Security Council.

Mauritius, despite its small size, has become a key player in African diplomacy thanks to its political stability, vibrant financial sector, and strategic position in the Indian Ocean. It ranks among the highest in Africa for governance and ease of doing business — making it a valuable partner for the EU in promoting regional cooperation and sustainable development.