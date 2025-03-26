Seoul adopts online booking system for popular tethered balloon ride

26 March 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will launch an online booking system for its tethered balloon ride, Seouldal, in April to make the experience more accessible to foreign tourists, Azernews reports, citing Korea JoongAng Daily.

The Seoul city government and the Seoul Tourist Organization announced on Tuesday that tickets for Seouldal—whose name combines "Seoul" with the Korean word for "moon"—will be available for purchase through popular online travel agencies, including Klook, Kkday, and Trip.com.

This initiative is aimed at allowing foreign travelers, who often have limited time in the city, to book tickets in advance and experience one of Seoul’s newest and most unique tourist attractions, according to the Seoul Tourist Organization.

Since its launch on August 23 last year, over 30,000 passengers have experienced an aerial view of the city from 130 meters (426 feet) above the ground in the giant 22-meter-diameter gas balloon. Notably, one in four passengers were international tourists, highlighting the attraction's growing popularity with visitors from abroad.

The online booking system is expected to improve the experience for foreign visitors by reducing wait times and facilitating easier access to tickets. The goal is to enhance the overall visitor experience while further developing the city’s tourism sector.

Additionally, operating hours will be adjusted to accommodate more tourists during peak seasons—April to June and September to November. During these periods, Seouldal will open two hours earlier at 10 a.m. on weekends, instead of the current start time of noon. The attraction will continue to close at 10 p.m., and will operate Tuesday to Sunday.

To make the experience more affordable and family-friendly, the Seoul Tourist Organization announced that ticket prices for children aged 3 to 18 will be divided into two categories based on age, and families holding a Multi-Child Happiness Card will receive a 30% discount.

Current ticket prices are 25,000 won ($17) for adults aged 19 to 64, and 20,000 won for minors (3 to 18 years old) and senior citizens.

In a recent poll conducted among foreign visitors, Seouldal ranked third as one of Seoul’s best policies of 2024, further solidifying its place as a must-see attraction in the city.