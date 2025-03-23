Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu faces court decision over serious charges
Prosecutors have completed the interrogation of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of Istanbul, at the city's Justice Palace.
According to a report by "Haberturk" TV channel, this information was provided by sources.
"Halk TV" reports that the court is expected to issue a decision on the arrest warrant for İmamoğlu on Sunday morning. A similar statement was made by Özgür Özel, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, during a rally in front of the Istanbul Municipality.
It is important to note that Ekrem İmamoğlu is accused of collaborating with the PKK terrorist organization, as well as charges of corruption and bribery.
