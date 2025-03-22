44 killed in mosque attack in Niger

22 March 2025 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

At least 44 people have been killed in an attack on a mosque in the village of Fonbita in the Kokorou region in southwestern Niger, according to the country's interior minister.

Minister Toumba noted that the attack, in which 44 people were killed and 13 others were injured, 4 of them seriously, was carried out by groups affiliated with the ISIS terrorist organization.

The government has declared 72 hours of national mourning starting today in response to the attack.