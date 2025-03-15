Virtual meeting on Ukraine's situation begins with participation of 25 western leaders

15 March 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

Today, a virtual meeting on the situation in Ukraine began with the participation of leaders from about 25 Western countries, Azernews reports, citing the TASS.

According to the information, this was confirmed by video footage released by the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer organized this summit as a continuation of a meeting held two weeks ago. On March 2, he gathered mainly European leaders in London to discuss support for Ukraine amid declining US assistance.

During the meeting, Starmer outlined three main goals: "to strengthen Ukraine, to increase the coalition's readiness to protect the peace agreement with its own forces, and to maintain pressure on Russia at this crucial time."

The full list of participants was not disclosed, but it was noted that leaders from EU countries, the European Commission, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and representatives of Ukraine are involved. Starmer is expected to call on his colleagues to make "concrete commitments" to implement US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and continue military aid to Ukraine.

The meeting is also set to discuss the coalition's intentions to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, though France and Great Britain have acknowledged that this plan is unlikely to succeed without US support.