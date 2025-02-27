Kyrgyzstan to launch new oil refinery in spring 2025

27 February 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A new oil refinery is set to be commissioned in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region in the spring of 2025, Azernews reports.

Repair and preparatory work on the oil wells was carried out jointly by Kyrgyz-Turkish JSC K-Neftegaz and the State Enterprise Kyrgyztransneftegaz. Currently, construction is 95 percent complete, with full commissioning scheduled for March 2025. The project is expected to create 350-400 new jobs.

The refinery aims to boost Kyrgyzstan's domestic oil production capacity and reduce reliance on imported refined petroleum products. Additionally, it is expected to stimulate local industries such as logistics, engineering, and services while strengthening the country’s energy sector and attracting foreign investment.