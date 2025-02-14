United States intends to supply India with F-35

14 February 2025 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States administration intends to supply India with F-35 fighter jets and expects that this will lead to a significant increase in the purchase of American weapons by "many billions" of dollars, Azernews reports.

This statement was made by US President Donald Trump during a press conference following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

"Starting this year, we are increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars, and we are also paving the way to eventually provide India with stealth F-35 fighter jets," said the American leader.

The decision to offer India advanced military technology like the F-35 is seen as part of a broader effort to strengthen defense ties between the two countries. The F-35, one of the most advanced and stealthiest fighter jets in the world, is considered a game-changer in terms of aerial combat capabilities. This move also highlights the growing strategic partnership between the United States and India, especially amid rising concerns over China's military expansion in the Indo-Pacific region.

Analysts suggest that this deal could open the door to further cooperation on defense technology and regional security matters, with both countries seeking to balance the influence of China in the region.