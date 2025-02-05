UAE becomes global winter tourism hub

5 February 2025 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been ranked by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as one of the top twenty countries actively developing tourism. In 2024, the country welcomed 29.2 million visitors, marking a significant achievement in its tourism sector. The UAE is expected to see this number soar to 45.5 million by 2033, as it continues to enhance its tourism offerings and infrastructure, Azernews reports.

The UAE has consistently maintained its regional leadership in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rankings and aims to attract 100 billion dirhams in investments for tourism development by 2031. As part of this ambitious plan, the goal is to increase the number of tourists to 40 million in the coming years.

Tourism is a key revenue driver for the UAE, and it is ranked among the top ten countries in the Middle East in terms of revenue generated from this sector. While the country draws visitors year-round, the winter season sees a higher influx of tourists, thanks to its pleasant climate and a wide range of seasonal activit

Earlier, the UAE launched its fifth tourism campaign, "The Most Magnificent Winter in the World," whi

For adventure enthusiasts, the UAE offers rock climbing, ziplining, camel riding, and thrilling dune safaris, all set against the backdrop of stunning natural beauty. The country’s modern attractions, like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah, complement its natural landscapes, making it a destination that appeals to all types of travelers.

Additionally, the UAE’s commitment to innovation in tourism has led to the development of unique projects such as the world’s first 3D-printed hotel, desert eco-resorts, and luxury underwater hotels. As the country moves forward with its tourism strategy, it continues to diversify its offerings, positioning itself as a global leader in both sustainable and luxury travel experiences.