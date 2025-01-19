US passes new bill on operation of TikTok in country

19 January 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

TikTok has stopped operating in the US.

According to the sources, those who want to access mobile applications in the United States are faced with a corresponding notification: "A law has been passed in the United States banning TikTok. Therefore, you cannot use TikTok."

The service does not appear in search results in the App Store, and it is possible to download the social network on Google Play, but the application does not work after installation.

It should be noted that newly elected US President Donald Trump has not ruled out trying to preserve the TikTok social network, which is facing a ban in the United States, for American users.