Iran's MFA: According to UN Charter, we have right to defend ourselves against aggression

26 October 2024 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran has the right and obligation to defend itself against the "aggressive actions" of other countries based on the UN Charter, Azernews reports, citing the statement released by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself entitled and obligated to defend against acts of foreign aggression based on the right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter," it stated.

It is noteworthy that the Israel Defense Forces reported on October 26 that they had struck Iranian military facilities. On October 1, in response to the killing of leaders from Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the armed forces), Iran launched a massive rocket strike on Israeli territory.

