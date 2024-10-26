Death toll from Hurricane "Trami" exceeded 80 people

26 October 2024 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

In the Philippines, the death toll from the tropical storm "Trami" has reached 81, Azernews reports.

This was reported by the "GMA News" television channel.

The natural disaster has resulted in 34 people being reported missing and 66 injured. Flooding has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in the affected areas.



