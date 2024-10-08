Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 8 2024

New NATO chief vows to continue alliance's support for Ukraine

8 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
New NATO chief vows to continue alliance's support for Ukraine

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has made his first visit to Ukraine. In his first official trip since taking office, he pledged the alliance's continued support for Kyiv in its war with Russia, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Rutte.

The NATO chief vowed when he took office on Tuesday to help shore up Western support for Ukraine, which has been fighting the Russian army since February 2022 and has for most of this year been on the defensive due to a Russian army push in the country's eastern regions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more