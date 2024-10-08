New NATO chief vows to continue alliance's support for Ukraine

8 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has made his first visit to Ukraine. In his first official trip since taking office, he pledged the alliance's continued support for Kyiv in its war with Russia, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Rutte.

Important visit to #Kyiv to meet my friend, President @ZelenskyyUa. We discussed the areas where #Ukraine needs further support. As the new #NATO Secretary General, it is my priority to take this support forward to ensure that Ukraine prevails. pic.twitter.com/jROe82yF8c — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) October 3, 2024

The NATO chief vowed when he took office on Tuesday to help shore up Western support for Ukraine, which has been fighting the Russian army since February 2022 and has for most of this year been on the defensive due to a Russian army push in the country's eastern regions.

