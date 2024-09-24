Turkish FM Fidan criticises UN leadership at Global Summit

24 September 2024 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations has shown a lack of leadership in addressing current global challenges, according to Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the UN Summit of the Future in New York, Fidan stated, "Both the international community and the United Nations are facing a historic test. Our ability to produce solutions to crises and conflicts is declining while the injustices in the income distribution are deepening."

Fidan emphasized the need for an effective new structure to tackle global problems and criticized the UN's inability to confront escalating threats against humanity. He called for a more just, inclusive, and effective multilateral model, advocating for comprehensive reform in the United Nations, particularly within the Security Council. "In fact, the world is bigger than five," he remarked, echoing a sentiment often expressed by Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the unrepresentative nature of the Security Council's membership.

He pointed out that resolutions adopted by the General Assembly are often unimplemented due to the veto power of a select few countries in the Security Council, asserting, "International peace and security cannot be left to the will of a privileged clique consisting of a limited number of countries."

Fidan stressed the importance of efficient tools and mechanisms to promote dialogue amid increasing polarization and called for reform of the international financial architecture as essential for achieving sustainable development goals. He stated, "This is the only way to achieve the sustainable development goals. To pursue these objectives, we will continue to work and voice our views on every platform."

Additionally, Fidan welcomed the adoption of the Global Digital Compact as a key component of the Pact for the Future. He urged the international community to bolster support for the United Nations Technology Bank, hosted by Turkiye, to address the digital divide between developed and least developed countries.

