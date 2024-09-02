Armenia needs first to negotiate with Azerbaijan; there is no other way - Sergey Lavrov

2 September 2024 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

"Armenia is constantly trying to involve the USA, the European Union, and Paris in the process of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, but first of all, it is necessary to agree with Azerbaijan. There is no other way," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his speech to the teachers and students of Moscow State University, Azernews reports citing TASS.

Lavrov emphasized that the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia should involve consultations with Russia, but this process is stalled due to Armenia's refusal. "No, they don't want to, and at the same time, they are constantly trying to involve the West, the United States, the European Union, and Paris to take any processes under their auspices. It is their choice, but Yerevan must first negotiate with its Azerbaijani neighbors. There is no other way," Lavrov added.

He also highlighted the importance of restoring transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, as stated in the Trilateral Declaration of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia. Lavrov pointed out that although it was agreed that railway and road connections would be restored, Armenia had previously refused the highway option.

"Azerbaijan did not see any reason here, but agreed," Lavrov continued. "Then Armenia said there will be no participation of Russian border guards, although this is clearly written. This issue is not clear to us. Azerbaijanis say that the level of mistrust and even hostility is still very high. When they pass through the territory of Armenia and go to Nakhchivan, they want to be sure of their safety in the first stage."

Lavrov stressed the importance of dialogue and negotiation between the parties to resolve issues, expressing concern that the tripartite agreements from several summits held between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan from 2020 to 2022 are not being implemented. He noted, "The tripartite commission that deals with the restoration of transport links practically no longer holds meetings. If Yerevan believes that the issue should be resolved directly with Azerbaijan, for God's sake, but only if they can do it."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz