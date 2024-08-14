Radioactive water leaked at second power unit of Fukushima-1

14 August 2024 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A leak of 25 tons of water contaminated with radioactive materials occurred at the second power unit of the emergency Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, Azernews reports.

The leak was discovered after lowering the water level in the tank, which is used to estimate the amount of water in the pool to cool the spent nuclear fuel of the second reactor. In the pool itself, the water level is normal.

During the inspection of the reactor building, it turned out that about 25 tons of water through sewage systems got into the basements. No leakage to the outside has been recorded.

The injection of water into the pool for cooling the fuel has been suspended, however, as TEPCO assures, this will not lead to exceeding the fuel temperature limit of 65 degrees Celsius. Later, a robot will be introduced into the building of the second power unit for a more detailed examination.

---

