Georgian prison population hits record high of 10,367 inmates

11 August 2024 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

The number of prisoners in Georgian prisons has hit a new record high, Azernews reports citing the National Statistical Service of Georgia.

As of July 1 this year, there are 10,367 inmates, representing 0.28% of the country's population.

This figure is just five fewer than the 2014 peak. Notably, 4,100 of these prisoners are serving their second or more life sentences.

In 2011, the prison population was 24,114. Following an amnesty in 2012, the number dropped to 9,093. Although it briefly rose to 10,372 in 2014, it remained below 9,800 in the subsequent years.

---

