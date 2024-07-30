Maintaining peace in region is of paramount importance to Tehran, says Iran's new President-elect

30 July 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

The centuries-old friendship between our peoples, as well as the close historical and cultural ties, form the basis for further development of bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the newly elected President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, as he stated this during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran.

He added that Iran is ready to continue the dialogue with Armenia and enrich the agenda of bilateral cooperation. The newly elected President of Iran emphasised the importance of consistent efforts to establish peace and stability in the region. He stressed that maintaining peace in the region is of paramount importance to Tehran, and that Iran considers it necessary to resolve all issues through dialogue.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the multifaceted development of relations with Iran is important for Armenia, and it is based on mutual respect and understanding.

“My presence here today reflects our commitment to deepening relations and strengthening cooperation between Armenia and Iran at the highest level.”

It should be noted that the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will take place on July 30. Nikol Pashinyan travelled to Tehran to participate in this event.

It was reported that the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, also received Nikol Pashinyan.

