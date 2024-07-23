United States and South Korea begin exercises using F-18, F-35 aircraft

23 July 2024 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US and South Korean Air Forces have launched joint air exercises using F-18 and F-35 fighter jets. The South Korean side will also use F-16, FA-50, KA-1 and F-15K aircraft, Azernews reports.

The exercises will last until August 8, and an air base in the city of Suwon, south of Seoul, will be used for them.

The purpose of the maneuvers is to strengthen cooperation and joint combat capabilities, taking into account the threat that, in their opinion, comes from the DPRK.

The exercises include practicing fighter maneuvers, providing aviation support, conducting air counteraction and air defense to increase the compatibility of the use of various types of allied air assets.

