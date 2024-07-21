France suspicious of espionage: journalists not allowed to Olympics

21 July 2024 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

"We refused to give accreditation to journalists mainly from Russia and Belarus."

As reported by İdman.biz, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Gerald Darmanin.

According to him, they returned about 100 applications due to the threat of espionage:

"A total of about a hundred journalists were refused because they could be spies and informants for foreign countries. Among them, there were more applications from Russia and Belarus. I don't want to make the list public. We have a large number of journalists whom we did not allow to cover the Olympics."

It should be noted that the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games will start on July 26.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz