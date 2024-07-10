South Korea supply Romania with large batch of weapons worth $939 million

10 July 2024 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea has concluded a deal with Romania to sell a large batch of weapons worth about 1.3 trillion won ($939 million), Azernews reports.

According to the signed document, the South Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace will export weapons and ammunition to Romania. In particular, the Romanian side will receive 54 K-9 self-propelled howitzers and 36 armored vehicles for the transportation of ammunition.

According to Yonhap, this is the largest arms purchase deal by Romania in the last seven years. Seoul also expects that Romania will continue to cooperate with the Republic of Korea in the field of arms procurement and in the future will show interest in the Redback BMP and the K-2 tank.

South Korea has already supplied self-propelled howitzers to several countries, including Australia, Egypt, India, Norway, Poland, Turkiye, Finland and Estonia.

