China successfully launches Tianhui 5-02 remote sensing satellite

5 July 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has successfully launched the Tianhui 5-02 Earth remote sensing satellite into orbit, Azernews reports.

The publication's page on the WeChat social network clarifies that the launch of the device was carried out at 06:49 Beijing time (02:49 Baku time) from the Taiyuan cosmodrome (northern Shanxi Province) using a modified CZ-6 rocket. For the Changzheng type carrier, this was the 527th launch.

Tianhui 5-02 will be used for the transmission of geographical data, for the census of land resources and for scientific research.

The modified CZ-6 is a two-stage environmentally friendly rocket of the new generation with a fairing diameter of 4.2 m.

It reaches 50 m in length and is capable of putting at least 4 tons of payload into a sun-synchronous orbit (5 tons into low Earth orbit).

---

