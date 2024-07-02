Venezuela announces resumption of dialogue with US government

2 July 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the resumption of direct dialogue with the US authorities to strengthen bilateral relations and promote joint political agreements, Azernews reports.

During a televised address, the president said that he accepted the proposal of the US government to resume direct dialogues, which will continue on Wednesday. According to Nicolas Maduro, the President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez Gomez, will represent the Venezuelan government as the head of the National Dialogue Commission in the upcoming direct dialogues with the US authorities.

The President stressed that these negotiations "provide an opportunity to restore the conditions of dialogue with respect, without manipulation, as well as public dialogue without speculation."

It should be noted that Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with the United States in January 2019. Washington and its allies have unilaterally imposed more than 930 sanctions against Venezuela. The biggest damage to the republic's economy was caused by the sanctions imposed on the State Oil and Gas Company.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz