European Commission preparing to fine Apple

25 June 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple may become the first IT giant to be fined by Brussels in accordance with the new digital legislation of the European Union, Azernews reports.

It is noted that the European Commission plans to accuse Apple of violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This is stated in the preliminary information sent by the Commission to the American company.

For the first time, the EU regulator is going to introduce new rules to limit the activities of the technology giant. The actions of the European Commission can be implemented in accordance with the law, which came into force in March this year and is aimed at helping startups. By law, developers distributing their apps through the Apple App Store must provide their customers with information about cheaper content offers for free.

The Digital Markets Act gives Apple the right to receive compensation through the App Store for initially helping developers attract new customers, but Brussels claims that the company is overcharging for this.

If Apple is found guilty, the corporation faces a fine of up to 10 percent of its annual gross income. If a repeat violation is found, the fine can be increased to 20 percent. The Commission is due to present its results by March 2025.

