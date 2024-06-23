EU intends to establish a military partnership with Tokyo and Seoul

23 June 2024 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

Against the background of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between Russia and North Korea, the European Union (EU) plans to strengthen defense cooperation with South Korea and Japan.

The Japanese "Nikkei" newspaper published information about this with reference to sources.

According to the publication, an agreement between the EU and the countries can be concluded at the ministerial level by the end of this year.

The agreement will allow the defense industry to jointly develop products and expand the procurement geography. The EU is also considering cooperation in space, cyber security, countering disinformation and other areas. A separate partnership plan with Japan includes nuclear security and disarmament.

