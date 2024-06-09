2024 European elections: President Macron dissolves French parliament

9 June 2024 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called a snap election after an exit poll predicted his party would suffer a heavy defeat at the hands of the far-right.

Speaking after exit polls put Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally ahead of the governing camps, he said the outcome is "not good result for parties who defend Europe".

Projected results from France put Ms Le Pen's party around 33%, with 31 seats in the incoming European Parliament - more than double the score of Mr Emmanuel Macron's liberals back on 15%.

The first round of elections for the lower house National Assembly will take place on 30 June, with the second round on 7 July, Mr Macron announced in an address to the nation.

Ms Le Pen said she welcomed the call for a snap election and has described the election result as "historic".

