South Korean President's Central Asia visit agenda unveiled

7 June 2024 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit not only to Kazakhstan but also to Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on June 10–15 this year, Azernews reports.

According to an official source, he will be accompanied by his wife during the president's visit.

The President and his wife will arrive in Ashgabat on June 10, and on the same day he will hold talks with the head of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the next day with the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Furthermore, the South Korean president will fly to Uzbekistan on June 13, and on June 14, he will be received by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In line with these visits, South Korea plans to hold a six-party summit with Central Asian countries next year, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and hold the first series of meetings in South Korea.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between South Korea and Central Asian countries is a potentially important area, including the expansion of trade relations, the exchange of experience in high technology and infrastructure projects, as well as cooperation in the fields of education and culture, which can contribute to strengthening stability and prosperity in the region.

