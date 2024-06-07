FIA announces 2026 Formula 1 regulations: Lighter cars, enhanced aerodynamics

7 June 2024 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, has unveiled the "agile, competitive, safer, and more sustainable" regulations that will shape the sport from 2026 onwards, Azernews reports citing the official FIA website.

From 2026, Formula 1 will feature:

- More agile cars: These cars will be 30 kg lighter, enhancing their ability to compete on track.

- Redesigned power units:These will have increased battery power, an even split between internal combustion and electric power, and use 100% sustainable fuels.

- Active aerodynamics: Moveable front and rear wings will allow for closer racing.

- Increased overtaking opportunities: A new system will give drivers a short burst of additional battery power when within one second of the car ahead.

- Improved safety: Stronger structures and tougher tests will enhance driver protection.

- Commitment from manufacturers:A record six power unit manufacturers have committed to the new regulations.

The FIA will present the revised technical regulations in Montreal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. These regulations are set to be ratified by the World Motor Sport Council on June 28.

FIA Single Seater Technical Director Nikolas Tombazis stated, "With this set of regulations, the FIA aims to develop a new generation of cars that remain true to the DNA of Formula 1. These cars are light, extremely fast, and agile, but also at the forefront of technology. We've worked towards a 'nimble car' concept with a redesigned power unit that balances internal combustion and electrical power. The chassis is 30 kg lighter, resulting in a more dynamic car. We're also introducing active aerodynamics and a Manual Override system, providing drivers with an on-demand burst of battery power when close to the car ahead."

He added, "The 2026 regulations aim to enhance racing, increase competition between teams, and improve the overall spectacle. We are also focusing on sustainability with a higher electrical component in the power unit, more efficient cars, and fully sustainable fuels."

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said, "The FIA is defining an exciting future for Formula 1 with comprehensive new regulations for 2026 and beyond. After publishing the 2026 power unit regulations two years ago, we seized the opportunity to align chassis regulations with the new energy requirements. Collaborating with Formula 1, the sport’s ten teams, and all stakeholders, we have created a unique revision ensuring our premier championship remains relevant. The power unit regulations have already attracted a record number of manufacturers. Combined with chassis regulations for lighter, more agile cars with innovative aerodynamics, we aim to improve racing and make the championship more attractive to manufacturers and competitors."

He concluded, "The key features of the 2026 F1 Regulations are advanced technology, sustainability, and safety. Together with Formula 1, we have produced a car that aligns with the future of the sport’s elite category, and we believe we have achieved that goal."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz