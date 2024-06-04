Skull of 40,000-year-old giant bird found in Australia

4 June 2024 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Australian researchers have discovered the skull of a giant bird that became extinct 40,000 years ago, Azernews reports.

A group of paleontologists from Flinders University found the skull of a bird named Genyornis newtoni, which once roamed the Australian deserts. The only previously known skull of this species was discovered in 1913, but very few bones remained due to damage.

The new discovery allowed researchers to study the ecology and evolution of Genyornis newtoni, a bird that became extinct about 40,000 years ago. It is believed that the bird, weighing about 230 kilograms, had a large skull and jaws.

Scientists have stated that the skull bears an undeniable resemblance to modern geese and waterfowl.



