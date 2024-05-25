Turkmenistan and Russia note positive dynamics of growth of bilateral trade

25 May 2024 23:09 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan and Russia noted the positive dynamics of the growth of bilateral trade, Azernews reports.

According to an official source, this was said during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

During the meeting, the parties noted the positive dynamics of the growth of bilateral trade between Turkmenistan and Russia, emphasizing that in the first quarter of 2024 alone, trade turnover increased by 22 percent compared to the same period last year.

The meeting also touched upon issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, scientific and educational exchange, and cooperation in the field of healthcare.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia is developing, marked by important steps towards mutual benefit.

The two countries actively cooperate in the fields of trade, energy, and infrastructure projects, which further strengthens the partnership and contributes to overall economic progress.

