Polish PM Tusk not to take part in upcoming presidential elections

24 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk does not intend to participate in the 2025 presidential elections.

According to Azernews, the politician said this in his statement to "TVP Info".

He said that he supports the participation of Warsaw Mayor Rafal Tszaskovski in the presidential elections as a candidate from the "Citizen Coalition".

None of the country's leading politicians has officially announced their intention to participate in the 2025 presidential elections.

Marshal (speaker) of the Sejm (lower house of the Polish parliament) Szymon Holovnya and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslav Sikorski did not rule out their participation in the campaign.

---

