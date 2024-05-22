China announce its intention to continue strengthening cooperation with Iran

22 May 2024 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China intends to continue to develop strategic cooperation with Iran. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries in Astana, Azernews reports.

Regardless of how the situation changes, China will continue to strengthen Sino-Iranian strategic cooperation, protect the common interests of both sides and continue to work for regional and global peace," Wang Yi said on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The minister added that China firmly "supports its Iranian friends" in connection with the death of the president, Foreign Minister and other senior officials of the Islamic Republic. Wang Yi expressed confidence that under the leadership of Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "the Iranian government and people will turn grief into strength, steadily promote the established strategy and support the stable development of the country."



