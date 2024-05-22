Artificial intelligence help medical professionals

22 May 2024 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The "digital twin" technology, which helps doctors determine the optimal surgical process that is preferred in treatment, could potentially become a service that can be applied to the entire body in the near future, Azernews reports.

Natalia Trayanova, a professor of biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, has conducted numerous experiments with a digital copy of the heart, which she created with her team. He said that the optimal surgical procedure, which should be preferred in treatment, can be determined without harming the patient. A three-dimensional model created by them using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of an 80-year-old patient with cardiac arrhythmia accurately predicted the successful results of surgery.

According to the researchers, this technology, which is widely used to optimize products in industrial production processes, represents one of the difficulties in adapting it in the healthcare sector. These include technical problems in 3D cell modeling, privacy issues caused by portable medical technologies, and the erroneous identification of artificial intelligence in the development process. On the other hand, the goal is to develop technology supported by private and public investments to map the whole body and become a service offered to a wide audience.

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, a research company engaged in investments in science and technology, in 2023, the use of digital twin technologies in medicine will be estimated at $1.6 billion worldwide, and over the next 10 years, the market volume will continue to grow and reach record levels. in 2028. It will reach a value of $21.1 billion.

---

