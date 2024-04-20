UAE minister: Palestinian membership in UN would contribute to peace process in region

20 April 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

The UAE has expressed regret that the UN Security Council was unable to pass a resolution recognizing Palestine as a full member of the world organization, UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said, Azernews reports.

He stressed that granting Palestine full membership in the UN would be “an important step to intensify peace efforts in the region.”

He added that in order to advance the peace process in the Middle East, it is necessary to “put an end to illegal practices that impede the implementation of the two-state solution and violate the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.”

---

