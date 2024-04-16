Uzbekistan's population nearing 37 million people

16 April 2024 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Statistics Agency under the President released data on population growth since the beginning of the year, Azernews reports, citing Kun. uz news agency.

According to the Statistics Agency under the President, as of April 16, 2024, the permanent population of Uzbekistan is 36,990,058 people.

Of these, 18,594,902 are men and 18,339,670 are women.

It is noted that the number of permanent residents of the republic increased by 2.1% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Since the beginning of the year, the country’s population has increased by 163.5 thousand people, on average every month of this year – by 54.5 thousand people.

Every day the number of permanent residents of Uzbekistan increases by an average of 1.8 thousand people.

