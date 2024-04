16 April 2024 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's public debt will rise to 139.2% of GDP in 2024, 140.4% in 2025, and 144.9% the International Monetary Fund said in its World Economic Outlook Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The budget deficit will hit 4.6% of GDP this year and 3.2% next year, the IMF said.

