Samsung becomes leader in global smartphone market

15 April 2024 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to market researchers, Samsung has overtaken Apple and become the leader of the global smartphone market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The South Korean company accounted for about 21 percent of the devices sold in the world. The Apple iPhone platform occupies 17.3% of the market. The highest growth rates were recorded by the Chinese provider Transsion, operating in Africa. It rose to fourth place, increasing sales to 85 percent.

Xiaomi took the third place with an increase of 14 percent. The fifth place was taken by another Chinese brand Oppo with 8.5 percent. Thus, three Chinese companies entered the top five leaders in the global smartphone market.

Overall, the smartphone market grew again by 7.8 percent to 289.4 million devices after a long period of decline.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz