2 killed in building collapse in north India

15 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people died and several others were injured when a two-story building collapsed in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Several people were still trapped under the debris of the building, and rescue work was still ongoing, the police added.

The building collapsed in Jansath area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

Teams belonging to the National Disaster Response Force were at the site carrying out rescue operations, local media reported.

Around 15 people were admitted to a local hospital, according to reports.

