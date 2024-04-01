Pakistan bans use of red carpets at official events

1 April 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has imposed a ban on the use of red carpets at official events, Azernews reports, citing Pakistani media outlets.

This decision was made against the background of serious economic problems faced by Pakistan.

The Government has issued a notice clarifying that the use of the red carpet at diplomatic events will be limited exclusively to protocol purposes.

Earlier, Sharif and his cabinet of ministers voluntarily decided to give up their salaries and benefits. President Asif Ali Zardari also decided not to receive a salary.

A few weeks after taking office, Sharif announced austerity measures aimed at reducing government spending.

These measures include a ban on the purchase of luxury cars, a requirement for ministers to travel in economy class and pay their own utility bills, as well as a requirement for them not to stay in five-star hotels.

---

