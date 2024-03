31 March 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 155 km NNW of Houma, Tonga at 03:01 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 19.92 degrees south latitude and 175.97 degrees west longitude.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz