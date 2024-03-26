Peskov: Yerevan actively seeking EU engagement in Caucasus region's issues

26 March 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Forces outside the Caucasus will not bring stability to the region, so their participation should be limited, Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with aif.ru, Azernews reports.

He was commenting on the difficulties in relations between Russia and Armenia.

In recent months, Yerevan has been actively attracting the EU to participate in the problems of the Caucasus region. In particular, Armenia, against the wishes of Baku, authorized a European observation mission on the border with Azerbaijan.

“The Caucasus region, unfortunately, attracts the attention of various extra-regional forces. We are convinced that the participation of these forces should be greatly limited, because it is unable to bring stability and prosperity there,” Peskov said.

