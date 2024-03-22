UN Secretary-General advocates against double standards in conflict resolution

22 March 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Secretary-General emphasized the importance of upholding the principles outlined in the UN Charter and international humanitarian law without double standards in conflicts like those in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip during the EU summit in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

He condemned both the Hamas terror attack on October 7 and the significant number of casualties in Gaza.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the European Union for its close collaboration with the UN on addressing global challenges.

