Chinese companies to invest $360 million in renovation of housing in Uzbekistan

13 March 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese investors will invest $360 million in the construction of new houses on the site of dilapidated housing under the renovation program in the Shaykhantakhur district of Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Currently, unnamed Chinese companies are conducting a renovation project in the mahalla named after Olim Khuzhaev, located on the Aktepa block. Investors plan to build multi-storey buildings with 3,200 apartments instead of 42 two-story buildings with 568 apartments, built back in the 1960s.