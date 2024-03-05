Korean Republic, USA begin exercise Freedom Shield

5 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The armed forces of the Korean Republic and the United States have begun military exercises "Freedom Shield", which will last until March 14, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the American military contingent in the Republic of Korea, during the exercises, they will practice actions on land, at sea, in the air and cyberspace, as well as the use of "space assets" to respond to enemy nuclear forces.

Representatives of 12 countries belonging to the UN command will also take part in the exercises as observers.

The official representative of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea, Lee Song-jung, said that during the maneuvers, the practice of detecting and intercepting North Korean cruise missiles will be worked out. At the beginning of the year, North Korea tested the Hwasal-2 (Strela-2) and Pulhwasal-3-31 (Fire Arrow-3-31) cruise missiles.

---

