Britain to provide credit limit of 250 million pounds for businesses in Ukraine

4 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A credit limit for Ukraine's private sector from the British International Capital Agency (IBC) will be available from April, Azernew reports that this has been informed in the press release of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

BBS has announced an overall limit of up to £250 million for private sector financing in Ukraine.

These funds will be obtained through a joint investment platform with the involvement of partner financial institutions in Ukraine.

"Previously, the British International Capital was not on the map of the international financial institutions with which Ukraine works," said Yuliya Sviridenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

---

