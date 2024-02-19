Japan launches satellite to combat space debris into orbit

19 February 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

​By Alimat Aliyeva

A Japanese satellite designed to collect information about spacecraft debris and other space debris has been successfully launched into orbit, Azernews reports, citing the developer company Astroscale Japan.

The ADRAS-J spacecraft was launched from the private Rocket Lab spaceport located on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

The 1.2 m high and 80 cm wide satellite is equipped with a variety of small engines, which allows it to maneuver in outer space and approach debris and debris at a minimum distance. In particular, with the help of the device, it is planned to study parts of the stage of the Japanese H2A launch vehicle launched in 2009, take pictures of them and transmit information to Earth.

Astroscale Japan claims that this is the world's first mission to safely approach space debris. If successful, the company intends to continue to develop technologies for garbage collection in Earth orbit, while cooperating with governments and commercial enterprises in different countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz