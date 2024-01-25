Uzbekistan to introduce ranking of entrepreneurs

25 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

From February 1, a sustainability rating of business entities will be introduced, which provides for the identification and additional incentives of entrepreneurs operating in compliance with legal requirements. Highly rated entrepreneurs are recommended for state awards, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The presidential decree "On measures to introduce sustainability rating of business entities" was adopted.

From February 1, 2024, the sustainability rating of business entities will be introduced, which provides for the identification and additional incentives of entrepreneurs operating in compliance with legal requirements.

As part of the rating, entrepreneurs are divided into the following categories:

• AAA, AA and A categories - high stability rating;

• VVV, VV and V categories - medium stability rating;

• SSS, SS and S categories – satisfactory stability rating;

• Category D is a lower stability rating.

The rating is formed automatically (online) on the electronic platform "Entrepreneurs' stability rating" by means of interdepartmental information exchange and published on the official website of the Chamber of Commerce.

Entrepreneurs with a high sustainability rating are recommended for state awards and badges of "Active Entrepreneur" for awarding every year on the eve of August 20 - Entrepreneur's Day.

---

