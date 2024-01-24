Tesla plans to release new Redwood electric car

24 January 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Tesla plans to release a new electric car model under the working name Redwood in mid-2025, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The car is positioned as a "compact crossover" designed for the mass consumer.

The starting price of the electric car will be approximately 25 thousand dollars. The lower price of the crossover will allow the company to compete with Chinese rivals such as BYD, which overtook Tesla in sales in the last quarter of 2023.

According to sources, Tesla intends to produce about 10 thousand new generation electric vehicles per week.

In November 2023, the company's owner Elon Musk announced the start of sales of a new Cybertrack electric pickup in North America four years after the presentation of the prototype. The starting price in the USA is 61 thousand dollars.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz