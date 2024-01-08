Volkswagen halted production at one of its plants due to farmer protests

8 January 2024 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

DPA agency announced that German automaker Volkswagen has stopped production at a plant in the city of Emden (Lower Saxony), Azernews reports citing TASS.

According to the agency, the protesters blocked the entrances to the factory territory, employees could not get to work. It is assumed that production will be restored on January 9.

Earlier, German farmers resumed protests against the abolition of benefits. They blocked interchanges on several federal highways in different parts of Germany. In Berlin, the Street on June 17th is inaccessible to vehicles, a demonstration is planned there today - farmers drove hundreds of tractors to the Brandenburg Gate.

The series of protests will last until January 15 - on this day a large rally will be held in Berlin.

---

